ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 648 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBB opened at $92.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.81 and a 200 day moving average of $91.93. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $94.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

