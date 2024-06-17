ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 763 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $43.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.60.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

