ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $770,000,000. Olympus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $43,934,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 76.9% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 165,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after buying an additional 71,985 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,065,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,454,000 after buying an additional 157,413 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 107,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $72.25 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

