ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Down to $4.51

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.51, but opened at $4.39. ICL Group shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 101,461 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICL

ICL Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0457 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICL Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ICL Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,745,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after buying an additional 228,102 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,565,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,474,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,835,000 after purchasing an additional 373,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,042,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.