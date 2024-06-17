IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Down to $133.45

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $133.45, but opened at $129.60. IES shares last traded at $132.00, with a volume of 9,685 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

IES Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.36.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $705.80 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%.

Insider Activity at IES

In related news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $2,387,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,466,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IES news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $2,387,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,466,717.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 44,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $5,779,703.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,233,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,753,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,757 shares of company stock worth $18,360,416 in the last 90 days. 59.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IES by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in IES by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IES by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

See Also

