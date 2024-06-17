Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,160,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.76% of Illinois Tool Works worth $6,852,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $818,408,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,671,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 629,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,927,000 after purchasing an additional 346,919 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 23,183.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 315,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,579,000 after purchasing an additional 313,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,538,000 after buying an additional 260,679 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.31. The stock had a trading volume of 327,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,287. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.42. The company has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

