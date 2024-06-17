IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Trading Up 3.1%

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.87. Approximately 46,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 807,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMAX has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

IMAX Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $79.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $104,516.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,686.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in IMAX by 545.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in IMAX by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

