Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Trading Down 4.9% After Insider Selling

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $43.07 and last traded at $43.07. Approximately 132,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,087,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.30.

Specifically, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,273,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,425,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,273,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,964 shares of company stock worth $7,502,234. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NARI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.55.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $143.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,693,000 after purchasing an additional 41,555 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $29,491,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,217,000 after purchasing an additional 29,983 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 332,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,567,000 after buying an additional 158,997 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

