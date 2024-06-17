Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,622,457 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 2,446,029 shares.The stock last traded at $62.22 and had previously closed at $62.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on INCY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.69.

Incyte Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.32.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.85 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,253,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,691,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,792 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2,858.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,409,000 after purchasing an additional 991,110 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 56.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,053,000 after purchasing an additional 970,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 842.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 955,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,011,000 after purchasing an additional 854,311 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

