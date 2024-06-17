IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Position Cut by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $30.92 on Monday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $559.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.