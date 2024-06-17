Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Short Interest Update

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 122,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indivior

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Indivior in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Indivior by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 440,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after buying an additional 54,750 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Indivior during the 1st quarter valued at $1,523,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Indivior by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,094,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,872,000 after buying an additional 769,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Indivior during the 1st quarter valued at $2,518,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Indivior Stock Performance

INDV stock opened at $16.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,653.00 and a beta of 0.68. Indivior has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Indivior had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 842.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Indivior will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Indivior in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

