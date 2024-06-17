Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,384,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.25% of Ingersoll Rand worth $3,510,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varenne Capital Partners bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $1,693,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3,010.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 211,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after acquiring an additional 204,481 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 297.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 75,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 56,394 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 23,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 163,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.3 %

IR traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.62. 407,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $96.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.32.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 3.98%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

