Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF makes up about 0.9% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned approximately 0.46% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BALT. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 374,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 27,028 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 276.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 315,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 231,624 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000.
Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,296 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $650.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00.
About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF
The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.
