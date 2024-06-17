Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 101.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,281,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,778,000 after acquiring an additional 316,072 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 728,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,629,000 after purchasing an additional 76,115 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after buying an additional 184,102 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth approximately $16,168,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 500,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS PAUG opened at $36.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56. The company has a market cap of $727.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.