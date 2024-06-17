Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 3,204.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063,450 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July makes up about 1.4% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $39,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $38.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.93 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

