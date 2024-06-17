Insider Selling: Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Senior Officer Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gernot Wober sold 75,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total transaction of C$76,245.00.

Gernot Wober also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Discovery Silver alerts:

On Thursday, June 6th, Gernot Wober sold 40,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total transaction of C$42,400.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Gernot Wober acquired 112,600 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,356.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Gernot Wober sold 100,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Gernot Wober sold 107,500 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$105,350.00.

Discovery Silver Trading Down 7.0 %

Discovery Silver stock opened at C$1.33 on Monday. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.87 and a 52 week high of C$2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 18.89, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$467.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Discovery Silver from C$3.30 to C$2.65 in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Report on DSV

Discovery Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.