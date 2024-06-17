Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the May 15th total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Integra Resources stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,057,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Integra Resources comprises 5.3% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned 10.25% of Integra Resources worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

ITRG opened at $0.92 on Monday. Integra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Integra Resources will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

