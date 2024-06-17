Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 26.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.21.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $254.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.65. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.00 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

