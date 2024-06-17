Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $171.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.