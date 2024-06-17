Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 60.3% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $50.43 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

