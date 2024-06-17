Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $754,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HDV stock opened at $106.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.89 and a 200-day moving average of $105.96. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $111.72.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

