Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $823,000 Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after buying an additional 48,782 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,752,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $64.25 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.
Agnico Eagle Mines Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
