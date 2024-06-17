Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $877,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $718,995,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,429 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 110.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $142.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.39 and a 200-day moving average of $120.61. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $639.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

