Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $945,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,611.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 67,682 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $172.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.32. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

