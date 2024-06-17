Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $981,000 Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $91.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.32. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

