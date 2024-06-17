Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Onsemi by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 742,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,945,000 after buying an additional 197,349 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $71.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.79. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.71. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.28.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

