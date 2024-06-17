Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

DFUV opened at $38.76 on Monday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.44. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

