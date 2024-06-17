Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 4,618 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,300.8% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 762,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 707,933 shares during the period. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,291,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,098,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,374,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,068,000 after acquiring an additional 527,755 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $29.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.23. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

