Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 18.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Intuit by 12.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,217 shares of company stock worth $113,301,418. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $595.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.04 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $617.54 and its 200-day moving average is $624.90.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

