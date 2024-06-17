Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 10,157 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,157 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,649,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,725,000 after acquiring an additional 46,957 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 40,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.33.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $150.07 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

