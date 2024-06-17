Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 236 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4,592.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $83.50 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

