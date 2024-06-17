Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 4,077 Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,458 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIQ. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 19,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,987 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

AIQ opened at $35.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.59. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.06 and a beta of 1.13.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

