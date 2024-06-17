Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 91,500 Shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,500 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.10% of New Found Gold worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,805,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 348,520 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in New Found Gold during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in New Found Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. 3.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Found Gold Stock Performance

NYSE NFGC opened at $3.14 on Monday. New Found Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $601.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New Found Gold ( NYSE:NFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of New Found Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

