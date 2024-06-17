Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Prologis by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Prologis Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $112.29 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.46. The firm has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

