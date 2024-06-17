Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Boosted by Brown Shipley& Co Ltd

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,723 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 4.4% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Intel by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

