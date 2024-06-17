Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) versus IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and IceCure Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Bio Solutions $1.26 million 4.88 -$10.63 million ($38.91) -0.05 IceCure Medical $3.23 million 11.30 -$14.65 million ($0.33) -2.43

Intelligent Bio Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IceCure Medical. IceCure Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intelligent Bio Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Bio Solutions -354.86% -210.36% -89.33% IceCure Medical -444.30% -101.66% -77.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of IceCure Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of IceCure Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Intelligent Bio Solutions and IceCure Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A IceCure Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

IceCure Medical has a consensus price target of $2.95, suggesting a potential upside of 268.75%. Given IceCure Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 4.76, indicating that its share price is 376% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IceCure Medical has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IceCure Medical beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

