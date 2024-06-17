International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Lifted by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.6% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $169.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.84. The company has a market cap of $155.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $129.18 and a one year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.