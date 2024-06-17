International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Cut by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.7% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 585,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $15,180,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.58. The company had a trading volume of 936,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,507. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $129.18 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company has a market capitalization of $154.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.