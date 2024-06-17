International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Short Interest Up 22.7% in May

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the May 15th total of 144,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.54 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 28,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines during the first quarter valued at about $1,416,000. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

