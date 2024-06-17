Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Brown Shipley& Co Ltd

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 647 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,217 shares of company stock worth $113,301,418 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $595.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $617.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.90. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.74 and a 1 year high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

