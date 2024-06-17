Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Bought by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned about 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 623,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 161,746 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,214,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 185,101 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 724,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 193,434 shares during the period.

BSCS traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $20.04. 85,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,826. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.02. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.0784 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

