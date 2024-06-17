Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PKW traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.14. 5,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,612. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.76.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7,426.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,907,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,532,000 after buying an additional 4,842,343 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,268,000 after purchasing an additional 170,737 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $10,449,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,785,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

