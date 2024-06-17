Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Holdings Lifted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCEF. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,264,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,625,000 after buying an additional 636,057 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after buying an additional 101,029 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,438,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $18.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $18.87.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

