Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Position Decreased by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV cut its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,605 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 6.1% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $13,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,178,000 after purchasing an additional 54,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.86. 631,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,611. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $197.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.16.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

