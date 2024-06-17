Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.14

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.14 and last traded at $46.14, with a volume of 8252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.70.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average is $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 820.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 445,878 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 949.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 121,926 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,133,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9,033.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 135,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.