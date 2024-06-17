Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 144,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 316,064 shares.The stock last traded at $25.22 and had previously closed at $25.22.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.1267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRIG. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,574,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 928,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,200,000 after buying an additional 659,505 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,549,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after buying an additional 302,472 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 588.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 301,544 shares during the period.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

