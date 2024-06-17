Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.93% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,251,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $719,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $312,000.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

CZA opened at $96.81 on Monday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $101.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.00.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

