Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 9,500 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,666% compared to the average volume of 538 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EYE. Barclays cut their price target on National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

In related news, Director D Randolph Peeler purchased 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other National Vision news, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 182,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,616. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO L Reade Fahs bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,471,131.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in National Vision by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in National Vision by 1.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 226,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,733. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $542.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.47 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

