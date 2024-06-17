Investors Purchase Large Volume of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Put Options (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 6,234 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 262% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,723 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 19.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 59.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CBRL traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 319,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,672. The company has a market capitalization of $964.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $42.88 and a twelve month high of $98.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $817.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.61 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.88%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.