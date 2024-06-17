Investors Purchase Large Volume of Tower Semiconductor Call Options (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 12,127 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 516% compared to the average volume of 1,968 call options.
Institutional Trading of Tower Semiconductor
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.
Tower Semiconductor Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of TSEM stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.46. 84,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.90. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $41.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
